Angul: More than a quintal of banned polythene bags and disposable plastic items were seized in surprise raids conducted by Municipal Corporation officials here Saturday at the Laxmi market area.

Sources said officials of Municipal Corporation, acting on a tip off about the presence of the banned substances, raided a warehouse under executive engineer of Binod Chandra Panda.

The persons at the warehouse tried to stop the officials from entering but failed. In the raid one quintal of polythene and plastic bags worth Rs 50,000 were seized.

However, the officials could not lodge a complaint against anyone as they are yet to find the owner of the warehouse. Efforts are on to track the owner.

Officials also stated that this was the second time a raid had been conducted on the warehouse in the recent past.

