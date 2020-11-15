Berhampur: A human skeleton was found dumped at a place of Golanthara area in Ganjam district Sunday morning, triggering fear in the locality.

A resident of Golanthara area was the first to spot the skeleton. It was lying under a bush close to Sasanpadar-Mantridi road. He immediately informed the villagers and as the news spread, a good number of local people gathered at the spot.

Later, on getting information about the skeleton, a team from Golanthara police station reached the spot and recovered the skeleton. The skeleton is believed to be that of a woman as some bangles and a vanity were found close to it.

While many theories concerning the skeleton are doing around in the locality, the police have sent it to MKCG Medical College and Hospital’s forensic laboratory for test. Local people suspect it to be case of someone being murdered and being dumped in the bush.

However, the police are tightlipped about the incident. They said they are waiting for the forensic report which will provide them a lead to solve the case. A detailed investigation is underway.

PNN