Bhubaneswar: Late Odia playback singer Humane Sagar’s mother, Sephali Suna, has filed complaint at Markat Nagar police station in Cuttack, alleging conspiracy, pressure, financial motive or involvement of his close associates in the artiste’s untimely demise. In her complaint, Suna mentioned names of Sagar’s wife Shreya Mishra and other close aides, including Subhendu Mishra, singer Arpita Choudhury and her family, Somesh Satpathy, Md Abid (Bablu) and others, suspecting their involvement in Sagar’s death.

The complainant sought a thorough

probe into the incident from every angle, including abetment, harassment, intoxication, criminal negligence or intimidation. Suna urged the police to strictly check if any attempt was made to destroy or tamper with evidence. She also sought a detailed probe into Sagar’s marital discord. Sagar, 36, was undergoing treatment for multiple health complications at AIIMS Bhubaneswar but died November 17, 2025.