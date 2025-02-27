Ghaziabad: A shocking video from Ghaziabad is going viral on social media, leaving people outraged and questioning humanity. The video, captured by a society’s CCTV camera, shows a woman running over a child with her car and fleeing the scene instead of taking him to the hospital. Social media users are furious and demanding immediate action against her.

The incident took place in Ghaziabad’s SG Grand Society, where children were playing outside. A white car approached from behind and ran over a child. Bystanders quickly intervened and pulled the child from under the vehicle. The woman driving the car briefly got out, seemingly realising her mistake, but instead of helping the injured child, she panicked and drove away.

A visitor woman drove her car over a kid and left, Ghaziabad, SG Grand.

The disturbing footage has sparked widespread anger online. Many users have condemned the woman’s actions, with one commenting, “Why did no one stop her?” while another remarked, “People with big cars have big egos.” Some users also criticized the legal system, expressing doubts about whether any action would be taken despite the woman being identified.

The video has reignited discussions on road safety, responsibility, and accountability, with people calling for stricter measures to prevent such incidents.