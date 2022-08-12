R Udayagiri: Hundreds of Aadhaar cards were found buried and dumped in the open without being delivered to beneficiaries at Darab village of Jiranga panchayat under Mohana block in Gajapati district, Thursday.

As per reports, a villager first spotted some Aadhaar cards heaped amid garbage and alerted other co-villagers who immediately unearthed hundreds of such cards. They also found some cards dumped on another pile of waste. The incident sparked resentment among the locals who demanded a probe into it. They suspected it to be the handiwork of postmaster Parshudhar Ransingh, who instead of delivering through a postman chose to bury and dump the cards out in the open. Residents of six villages in the area including Darab village had applied for Aadhaar cards at a Jana Seva Kendra.

However, months passed by but they did not receive their Aadhaar cards. They alleged that the postmaster dumped them in the open or buried them in the ground. They also alleged that Aadhaar cards were reaching the local post office since last several years but the postmaster was not delivering them to people. They alleged that without Aadhaar cards they have been deprived of their allowances and rice through rations cards.