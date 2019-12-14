In a bizarre incident, up to 300 starlings have been found dead on a road in North Wales under mysterious circumstances Tuesday.

According to reports, Hannah Stevens from the village of Bodedern came across the gruesome sight of hundreds of dead birds littering a road.

Hannah was on her way to home. Her partner added that, an hour later, the birds seemed to have “dropped down dead from the sky.”

“She (Hannah) said she saw hundreds of them flying over and thought it looked amazing but on her way back around an hour later they were all dead in the road,” said Dafydd Edwards, Hannah’s partner.

Later, they reported the incident to the North Wales Rural Crime Team, who started their investigation and said that around 225 dead birds were on the road and in the hedges.

Another strange thing is that none of the birds were found dead on the fields on either side of the road.

According to reports, the Animal and Plant Health Agency has collected the birds for testing.

North Wales Police, meanwhile, termed it very strange. They have appealed to the public for more information.

“We don’t know how it has happened,” said PC Dewi Evans of North Wales Police.