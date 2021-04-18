Bhubaneswar: Gripped by fear of possible lockdown due to second wave of COVID-19, hundreds of migrants from different locations across the country returned Odisha by train Sunday.

Bhubaneswar Railway Station was witness to hundreds of migrants arriving and jostling for getting clearances to go out of the station Saturday. Those who had RT-PCR negative reports less than 48 hours old were allowed to leave the station premises. But those who did not have such reports were asked to go under quarantine and get their swab samples tested. They will be allowed to go out only if their reports come out to be negative, it was learnt.

At a time when the COVID-19 situation is getting worse day by day, a kind of fear is gripping people which was quite evident from today’s scenes that unfolded at the railway station.

Notably, Odisha has been reporting higher number of COVID-19 cases everyday. Sunday 3,664 fresh cases were reported pushing the tally to 3,68,258. While the number of recovered patients stands at 3,44,825, that of active cases is 21,436. The state also reported two fatalities Sunday, taking the toll to 1,944.

PNN