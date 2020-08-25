Keonjhar: In a serious disregard for the environment, a scene of hundreds of saplings of costly trees floating in Kusei river near Rebanapalaspal under Daitari range in Keonjhar district Tuesday irked the local residents who have demanded a probe into the act of utter negligence.

According to the villagers, saplings of costly trees like teak, Indian kino, sheesham, neem, cashew nut etc. were spotted floating in the river. They alleged those saplings might have been dumped in the river about three days ago. Many of them are believed to have been washed away in the river.

Accusing the forest department of utter negligence, they said these saplings were procured for the purpose of distribution and plantation spending lakhs of rupees. “Instead of planting them, they have thrown the saplings into the river. We demand a probe so that the officials involved in this mindless act can be punished and it will be a lesson for others,” they alleged.

The government is taking many steps to create new jungles. Scores of programmes are being launched for environmental protection and accordingly crores of money are also being spent. However, because of corruption and negligence, the noble objective of such programmes is hardly fulfilled, they observed.

PNN