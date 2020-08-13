Hyderabad: Building up to the new season, Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC confirmed Thursday the signing of experienced India winger Halicharan Narzary. The 26-year-old Halicharan Narzary joins Hyderabad FC from Kerala Blasters. The footballer has penned a two-year deal with the Hyderabad FC till the end of the 2021-22 season. Narzary joins Subrata Paul as the second new arrival at the club this season. His addition will no doubt add depth and experience to the squad.

Narzary, a winger has played at the top level for seven teams in the last decade, with four of them in the ISL. He has made a total of 59 appearances in the competition so far.

“It’s a new team and personally an exciting challenge for me. I am eager to regroup with my new teammates soon. Hopefully the situation will get better quickly and we will get down to playing football,” said Narzary after completing formalities.

“I have known (coach) Albert Roca since his first stint in India. Working with his philosophy is something that motivates me. I have loved how his teams play and I think these are exciting times for the club,” Narzary added.

Hyderabad FC head coach Roca expressed his joy at having a hard-working player on the squad. “Narzary is an exciting player and has been a valuable asset for both club and country over the last few years. His experience and work rate coupled with his skill set will be important to us,” said Roca. “We’re very happy to have him and hope he will have a significant impact for us in the ISL,”Roca added.

Among the clubs Narzary has represented are Indian Arrows, Dempo SC, FC Goa, NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters. He has been part of the senior national team since 2015.