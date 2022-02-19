Kolkata: India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant said that he is completely fine with wherever the side wants him to bat and believes that more one practices, the better a person becomes. Pant was one of the integral architects with the bat for India to post an impressive 186 in the first innings with an unbeaten 52 off just 28 balls.

Apart from his blazing knock, Pant shared a vital 76-run partnership with Venkatesh Iyer (33 off 18 balls) as India won by eight runs to mark their 100th T20I with a win and seal the series against the West Indies.

“As long as the team wants me to bat anywhere, I am fine. I think inside the circle, everyone was looking for that catch (Rovman Powell given reprieve at 38) to be taken and we thought it was Bhuvi’s catch but it happens and it’s part and parcel of the game,” said Pant in the post-match presentation ceremony after being adjudged ‘Player of the Match’.

Pant stated that the pick-up shot over leg-side, one of his novelty shots, has been perfected via continuous practice. “I don’t mind playing the situation and not only at the death. The more you practice, the better you get.”

Asked about his conversation with Iyer during their crucial stand, Pant remarked, “The only thing we were talking was we will play according to every ball. It is never easy to play every game (in bio-bubbles). But this is what I have always wanted to do. I always enjoy what I do.”

Pant signed off by saying that he was pleased by Rovman Powell’s unbeaten knock of 68 which eventually went in vain. In the IPL Mega Auction, Powell was picked by Delhi Capitals, captained by Pant ahead of 2022 season.

“I think Powell was hitting bullets out there. But in the back of my mind I was happy as well because he will be playing for Delhi Capitals.”