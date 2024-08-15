Bhubaneswar: The Union government Wednesday announced service medals for 1,037 personnel of various central and state forces, including 20 from Odisha, on the eve of Independence Day. According to a statement of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Odisha Police’s Additional Director General of Police Suresh Dev Datta Singh and Deputy Superintendent of Police Sachidananda Rath will receive the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM). Company Commander Prakash Chandra Sahoo and Civil Defence Volunteer Simanchala Kundu will also receive the prestigious PSM.

Similarly, Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) will be given to Odisha Police’s Deputy Commandant Kaushika Kumar Naik, DSP Sanat Kumar Nathsharma, DSP Kavita Sahu, Constable Pramoda Kumar Mohanta, Sub-Inspector Pradyumna Kumar Nanda and ASI Babula Samal. Constable Sanjukta Patanaik, Inspector Haribandhu Bhatra, and Havildars Tophan Behera, Prana Krishna Lenka and Suresh Chandra Rout of Odisha Police will also receive the MSM.

Similarly, Leading Firemen Niranjan Jena and Sukanta Kumar Behera have also been selected for the MSM. Under Home Guard and Civil Defence, Platoon Commander Sulochana Sahoo and Civil Defence Volunteer Jhagu Barua will get the MSM. Moreover, under Correctional Service, Jailor Ratikanta Sukla will also receive the prestigious MSM. These medals are announced twice a year, the other being on the occasion of Republic Day.