Aizawl: Aizawl FC played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Punjab FC in an I-League contest at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here Friday.

Jonathan Lalrawngbawla scored one goal and set up another for Rochharzela, while the latter scored the third Aizawl goal via a penalty. Meanwhile, Makan Winkle Chothe scored the first goal for Punjab FC while Sergio Barboza scored a brace.

The match kicked off in pulsating fashion and it took only four minutes for the first goal to arrive. Joe Zoeherliana played a calculated pass into the 18-yard box, and Jonathan Lalrawngbawla, better known as Jo Jo, got just enough of his outstretched leg on the ball to see it over the line as Aizawl took the lead.

It took Punjab only a minute to reply, as the visitors went level in the fifth minute through a brilliant piece of improvisation by Chothe on the right flank. Through sheer persistence, he made his way into the box, and following a cutback to his left, fired in an unstoppable shot for the equaliser.

In the 15th minute, Sergio Barboza Jr. displayed some samba flair at its finest, as he curled in a delicate shot into the top right corner from just outside the box to give Punjab the lead.

Aizawl equalised just three minutes later, when Rochharzela soared high to head in a Lalrawngbawla cross from the right.

In the 40th minute, Aizawl earned a penalty for a handball by Thoiba Singh which was converted by Rochharzela.

In the second half, Punjab came out with serious intent but Aizawl did well to knit threats of their own.

In the sixth minute of stoppage time, Punjab appealed for a penalty that was awarded to them. Barboza stepped up and with great composure, made it 3-3 to bring an enthralling I-League game to an end.

