With Valentine’s Week in full swing, February 8 marks Propose Day — a time when love is declared in grand and heartfelt ways. As couples across the world take the plunge with those three magic words, “I love you” is echoing across the world as well as on social media, fueling a wave of romance, laughter, viral trends and funny memes.

A mix of love, laughter, and memes

From picture-perfect proposals to spontaneous declarations of love, “I love you” has become the phrase of the day. Social media is flooded with posts tagged #ProposeDay, capturing everything from emotional moments to hilarious memes. While some celebrate love in its purest form, others take a lighthearted dig at singlehood, proving that Valentine’s Week isn’t just for couples—it’s for everyone with a sense of humour.

One particularly heartwarming post that captured users’ attention featured a woman assisting her partner in a wheelchair, drawing widespread praise for its touching display of love and devotion. As Propose Day unfolds, whether through grand romantic gestures or viral memes, one thing remains clear—I love you continues to be the most powerful phrase of all.

Meanwhile, humour found its place in the Valentine’s Week frenzy as well. A user shared a hilarious meme featuring a screenshot from BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, captioning it, “On Valentine’s week, my inner soul to me: #ProposeDay.” The post struck a chord with singles, quickly racking up thousands of likes and shares.

Adding to the fun, another witty post read, “Apparently it’s #ProposeDay today… The worst she will say is ‘No.’ Le she – Bhaisahab ye kya kar rahe ho?” The meme had netizens in splits, perfectly capturing the anxiety of those mustering up the courage to confess their feelings.

For those on the sidelines of Valentine’s Week, a classic meme made the rounds, captioned, “Me watching my friends enjoying and celebrating Valentine’s week,” hilariously summing up the emotions of many.

