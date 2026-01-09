New Delhi/Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate has approached the Calcutta High Court seeking a CBI probe against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she, with the aid of police, took away incriminating documents from the agency’s custody during a raid at the residence of I-PAC director Pratik Jain.

In its petition, the ED alleged that the chief minister, a constitutional functionary, illegally interfered with and obstructed a lawful search conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at Jain’s residence in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged coal pilferage scam.

PTI has reviewed the writ petition, in which the federal probe agency claimed the incident led to a “complete takeover” of its search operation by the “state machinery.”

The ED alleged that during the lawful search, “digital devices, electronic storage media, and key incriminating documents were forcibly removed, seized, concealed and stolen from the lawful custody of ED officers by the Hon’ble Chief Minister with the aid of state police.”

Banerjee had unexpectedly arrived at the I-PAC office, which provides political consultancy to the Trinamool Congress, and at Jain’s residence during the raids Thursday.

Alleging “direct” involvement of the highest political executive and abuse of police power, the ED sought a CBI probe and urged the high court to direct the Central Bureau of Investigation to register FIRs and investigate the entire incident, including the role of the chief minister, police officials and others allegedly acting in concert.

The agency said a CBI probe was essential as the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court have consistently held that when the “high and mighty” are involved in cognisable offences, the investigation should be transferred to the CBI.

The ED also sought immediate seizure, sealing, forensic preservation and restoration to its lawful custody of all digital devices, electronic records, storage media and documents allegedly taken away “illegally and forcibly” from the search premises.

The high court is expected to hear the petition next week.

The ED conducted searches at the Salt Lake office of I-PAC and at Jain’s Kolkata residence Thursday as part of its probe into the alleged coal scam-linked money laundering case. Searches were also carried out at some other locations in the state and in Delhi.

According to the petition, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma arrived at the premises during the search and was being briefed by ED officers when the chief minister entered. The agency claimed its officers were not allowed to perform their lawful duties and were obstructed during the search at I-PAC’s Salt Lake office.

The ED said the alleged acts amounted to theft of evidence, criminal trespass, destruction and concealment of material evidence, striking at the integrity of the criminal justice system.

In a press statement Thursday, the ED alleged that Banerjee entered Jain’s Loudon Street residence during the raids and “took away key evidence,” and later did the same at the I-PAC office, despite a categorical request by officials not to interfere with the ongoing search.

“However, violating all law and order, Mamata Banerjee, with the aid of police personnel, forcibly took possession of all digital devices along with key incriminating documents from the possession of the authorised officer and left the premises around 12:15 pm,” the ED said.

“The search was frustrated, and no seizure was therefore possible. The search was terminated for security reasons and could not be concluded,” it added.

The ED claimed in its petition that about ₹20 crore in hawala funds, allegedly generated from coal pilferage in West Bengal, were routed to I-PAC, which has been providing political consultancy to the TMC and the state government since 2021.

“Concrete material found during the investigation revealed that at least ₹20 crore worth of proceeds of crime was transferred to I-PAC through hawala channels,” the petition said, adding that the funds were allegedly moved through a Mumbai-based angadiya firm that came under scrutiny during the ED’s probe into the Delhi excise policy case.

The agency also alleged that ₹45 crore in kickbacks generated from the Delhi excise policy case were moved for the AAP’s 2022 Goa Assembly election campaign, claiming that Jain handled I-PAC operations in Goa.

Reacting to the raids, I-PAC Friday said the action had set an “unsettling precedent.” In its first statement on the issue, the firm said it had extended full cooperation and would continue to do so.

“We believe this raises serious concerns and sets an unsettling precedent. Regardless, we have extended full cooperation and will continue to do so as required, engaging with the process in complete accordance and respect for the law,” it said.

I-PAC added that it would continue its work in an “unfazed and unperturbed” manner and said it has worked in a professional advisory capacity with multiple political parties across ideologies and regions, including the BJP, Congress, AAP, TMC, JD(U) and Shiv Sena.

“We do not contest elections or hold political office. Our role is limited to transparent and professional political consulting, uninfluenced by differences in political ideology,” the firm said.