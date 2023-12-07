Bhubaneswar: The Income-tax department has recovered a ‘large amount’ of cash after it carried out searches against an Odisha-based distillery company on charges of alleged tax evasion, official sources said Thursday.

The raids were launched Wednesday and the department officials have deployed counting machines to ascertain the exact amount of cash, that looks to be unaccounted and could be around Rs 30-50 crore, they said.

The searches are being undertaken in the state capital Bhubaneswar, Bolangir, Sambalpur apart from Ranchi and Kolkata.

It’s a developing story. More details are awaited.

PTI