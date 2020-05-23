Sydney: Australian opener David Warner continued his antics on social media with the latest one being him dancing to the tunes of the Hindi film song ‘Bala.’ The song originally features Akshay Kumar and Warner made a reference to the Bollywood star in the caption to the video.

“I think I’ve got you covered @akshaykumar,” said Warner on Instagram. The video was originally uploaded on Warner’s TikTok page, a social media platform that the fiery Sunrisers Hyderabad has taken by storm since the time that cricket activities were frozen in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Warner earlier said that he will decide whether to play the Big Bash league or not based on how many matches, particularly Test matches, Australia will be playing in this season.

Warner said that this is because he doesn’t want any clutter in his head about which style of batting to adopt.

“All my decisions are based around how much playing and touring I’m doing in the summer,” Warner told cricket.com.au. “When I last played a game, my mindset in the next two Tests was cluttered between playing and not playing shots.”

“I know that’s how I play but I’ve reined it in a lot over the last few years and don’t want to be putting myself into a situation again where I’m playing a Test match and then a T20 and then Tests again a few days later,” he added.

