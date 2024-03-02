Aurangabad (Bihar): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would remain with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forever.

Speaking on the occasion of the unveiling function of the projects worth Rs 21,400 crore in Aurangabad district by Modi, Kumar also said that he is confident that the NDA will win more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“You (Modi) had come to Bihar earlier as well but I disappeared (from NDA) for some time. Now I am again with you and assure you that I will remain with the NDA forever,” Kumar, also the JD(U) president, said.

Kumar dumped the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and returned to his old ally BJP last month.

“We welcome you (the PM) in Bihar. Lots of developments are taking place in Bihar. I am confident that now things will move faster and Bihar will reach new heights of development. People of Bihar will now feel economically more empowered,” Kumar said.

Deputy Chief Minister and state BJP president Samrat Chaudhary claimed that the Narendra Modi government is the first administration at the Centre which fulfilled all promises it made to the people between 2014 and 2019.

“No other government at the Centre achieved this in the last 75 years. This is the guarantee of PM Modi,” Chaudhary said.

