New Delhi: Hailing heroes of Operation Sindoor, Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, said Saturday that operational excellence is founded on rigorous joint training, seamless resource coordination, and the indomitable spirit of Air Warriors.

He was speaking at the “Sindoor Shaurya Samman Sammelan” organised by the Headquarters, Western Air Command, to pay a tribute to gallant Air Warriors whose exemplary courage and distinguished service have brought honour to the Indian Air Force and the nation.

The ceremony honoured personnel who were conferred prestigious Presidential Awards for acts of conspicuous bravery, exceptional leadership, and selfless devotion to duty, said an official statement.

Their actions, undertaken in demanding operational conditions, reflected rare courage, precise execution, and an unwavering commitment to mission success. The awardees’ conduct exemplifies the highest traditions of the IAF and its enduring ethos of “Service Before Self”, said the statement.

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra presided over the event and interacted with the awardees.

In his address, he commended their professionalism, sound judgment under pressure, and steadfast resolve in a demanding operational environment.

Later, these decorated Air Warriors interacted with Air Veterans, who shared their experiences and operational wisdom.

During Operation Sindoor, the decorated personnel demonstrated exceptional courage, precise execution, domain expertise, and coordinated joint execution in complex operational scenarios. Their contributions were instrumental in achieving mission objectives and demonstrating IAF’s will and national resolve, said the statement.

The event reaffirmed the Indian Air Force’s enduring vigilance, operational preparedness, and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the Nation’s sovereignty and airspace.

Earlier, Air Marshal J.S. Mann, Senior Air Staff Officer, Western Air Command, visited forward bases in the Northern Sector.

He conducted a comprehensive review of operational activities, evaluating the sustenance of operational tempo, the robustness of logistical support systems, and the resilience of infrastructure in a demanding environment, said an official.

He commended the Air Warriors for their high morale, unwavering professionalism, and sustained combat preparedness, which remain the cornerstone of Western Air Command’s capability to secure air operations in forward areas.