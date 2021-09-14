Balasore: Officials of Odisha Vigilance raided the premises of a head clerk at the Basudevpur block office in Bhadrak following allegation of misappropriating huge amounts of government funds, a report said.

Vigilance sources said that simultaneous raids were undertaken at the property of Pravakar Pradhan, a former senior clerk-cum-cashier of Tihidi block and presently the head clerk of Basudevpur block in Bhadrak, and others.

Four teams comprising two DSPs, five inspectors and other staff carried out the raids at five places in Bhadrak and Balasore districts.

According to Vigilance sources, Pradhan embezzled government funds to the tune of Rs 20,25,000 sanctioned for 34 Indira Awas Yojana (IAY) beneficiaries of Tihidi block. He allegedly transferred the amount to the bank accounts of his spouse, mother and two other relatives during the financial years 2016-17 and 2017-18.

A complaint was lodged against Pradhan at Balasore Vigilance police station following which a case was registered under relevant Sections of PC Act and IPC.

“Pradhan, his wife Nitu Pradhan and Ranjan Kumar Sahani (friend of Pradhan’s relative) have been detained. Further investigation is on,” sources in the Vigilance said.

Giving further details about the case, Santosh Kumar Mishra, SP of Balasore Vigilance unit said, “Earlier, the accused was arrested in connection with a disproportionate assets case in February 2018. This time, he directly embezzled Rs 20.25 lakh from IAY funds during his stint as senior clerk.”

“Pradhan had transferred funds from IAY funds to the bank accounts of his wife, mother, brother-in-law and his friend. Pradhan, his wife and the friend of his brother-in-law have been detained,” he added.