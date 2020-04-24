Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) said Thursday that planning for the men’s Twenty20 World Cup and women’s 50-over World Cup is going ahead. This in spite of all sporting activities remaining suspended at present due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin October this year while the women’s 50 overs event will be played next year.

ICC meeting

The ICC hosted a chief executives’ committee (CEC) meeting with the CEOs of the 12 full members and three associate representatives. The meeting was conducted to discuss the challenges boards will face in the coming months in their respective countries.

World Cup schedule

The men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in Australia from October 18 to November 15. The women’s World Cup in 2021 is scheduled for February 6 to March 7 in New Zealand.

“The CEC was updated on the continuing contingency planning for all ICC global events. This included the men’s T20 World Cup 2020 and the women’s World Cup 2021. Planning for both events as currently scheduled is ongoing,” the ICC said in a statement.

Cricket Australia’s concerns

Cricket Australia (CA) chief Kevin Roberts said they were working with the ICC, the government and the local organising committee. Discussions are on to understand what it would take to conduct the T20 World Cup as scheduled.

“We are also jointly exploring all other options in relation to staging the event and will take the right decisions at the right time,” Roberts said.

The CEC also agreed that the Future Tour Programme (FTP) would need to be reviewed till 2023. This is because a number of bilateral series have been postponed due to the pandemic.

