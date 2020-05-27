New Delhi: The postponement of this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia is very much on the cards. There is every probability that such a decision may be taken during the ICC’s board teleconference Thursday. If such a decision is taken it just might open up an October window for the Indian Premier League (IPL). The lucrative Indian league has been suspended due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Top officials are of the opinion that the T20 World Cup should not be played this year.

Postponement of T20 World Cup in Australia

“There is a good chance that postponement of World T20 will be decided during Thursday’s board meeting. Whether there will be a formal announcement or not is the question,” an ICC board member said. “There is very little chance of World T20 going ahead in this situation. I don’t think either Cricket Australia (CA) or the top boards will mind,” he added.

The board member also said that it’s not only the countries who will decide on the postponement of the T20 World Cup. Views of Star Sports who hold broadcasting rights for the event will also be taken. The broadcaster also holds the rights for the IPL.

“There are a few questions that need to be asked. Among them is the commercial viability of having a T20 World Cup in February-March 2021. Before that, an IPL in October-November window and another IPL in the March-May window,” the BCCI source said. “So we are looking at three big-ticket tournaments in six months. In this current economic scenario, that will be a very bad call,” he added.

Bilateral agreements to go ahead

It can also be safely concluded that India will be touring Australia at the end of the year. Members are likely to give more precedence to bilateral engagements to recover from the financial losses. All cricket boards have suffered huge losses during the pandemic.

The source also listed the bilateral engagements that the BCCI will agree to. “India is most certainly going to Australia. England is coming for a five-match series in India. As far as South Africa T20 series is concerned, let Cricket South Africa decide what they want to do,” he said.

October window for IPL

The organisation of the IPL in October will largely depend on India’s COVID-19 situation during that time. However, the central government is trying to bring in normalcy. So the cash-rich league could get a five-week condensed window to go ahead.

Some of the issues that BCCI as well as all other stakeholders will be dealing with include limited or no spectators as per ICC regulations.

Limited number of venues and increase of double-headers could be the way forward. Also the organisation should be in such a manner that all foreign players coming in might need to go for mandatory 14-day quarantine.

In that case, when do they arrive? Also when India tour Australia, they might also have to quarantine themselves. It means the team need at least three weeks before playing the first Test.

Tax exemption issues with BCCI

The ICC Board is also likely to discuss the issue of tax exemption for the 2021 World T20 in India. BCCI has sought more time due to the lockdown in order to get a clearer picture from the government. Already, the 2016 World T20 tax rebate issue has been referred to the tribunal.

Process to select new chairman

The process of nomination to elect the new chairman will start soon. England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) former chairman Colin Graves is the favourite. However, tables could well turn as BCCI president Sourav Ganguly might throw his hat in the ring.

There has been no formal announcement from the BCCI in this regard. However, treasurer Arun Dhumal in a recent interview had said ‘Ganguly has the credentials’ to become ICC chairman.

