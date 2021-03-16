Coimbatore: Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Hassan launched his election campaign early Tuesday. He went around the Coimbatore South Constituency in Tamil nadu, where he is contesting the Assembly polls next month. He interacted with the voters, who were elated to find the iconic Kamal Hassan in their midst. The actor had filed his nomination Monday.

Hassan began the day by first meeting citizens along the Race course road. It is a posh locality in the city. He engaged with morning walkers and joggers, party sources said. The 66-year-old actor then visited a gymnasium in Ramanathapuram. It was set up by late film producer Sandow MMA Chinnappa Thevar. Hassan demonstrated his prowess in ‘Silambattam’, a traditional martial arts of Tamil Nadu with a long cane. Later the actor interacted with the public at a road side tea shop, to understand their problems and garner support.

In a bid to reach out to people of various communities, the MNM founder also visited a fish market in Ukkadam area. He discussed local issues with the people.

Meanwhile, members of Coimbatore Jewellery Manufacturers Association submitted a memorandum to Hassan. They sought among other things establishment of a gold jewellery park here.

It should also be stated here that initially the iconic Rajinikanth was also supposed to contest the elections. He had also floated a party for it. However, Rajinikanth later withdrew himself from the political arena cikting political reasons. Hassan in the past had lamented that Rajinikanth’s withdrawal had been a huge shock to him.