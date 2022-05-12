Sambalpur: The Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) has issued show-cause notices to three industrial units in Sambalpur and neighbouring Jharsuguda district for alleged violation of lease agreements and use of industrial sheds granted to them for purposes other than setting up of their units.

Sources said, IDCO’s Sambalpur head Bidhan Chandra Majhi issued the show-cause notices to these industrial firms seeking their replies within a fortnight failing which their lease deeds will be cancelled.

The first notice has been issued to Gopal Garg, proprietor of Chemical Industries and Equipment Co on shed no-C/1 at Jharsuguda Industrial Estate. The firm is accused of using the shed for purposes other than the purpose mentioned in the lease agreement.

Moreover, the unit, which is lying closed for a long time, is accused of making unauthorised additional constructions without approval from competent authority of IDCO. The second notice has been issued to Shyam Sundar Lath, proprietor of Reliable Packagers on Plot No-14/2 of the industrial estate in Bareipali in Sambalpur.

The firm has been accused of not submitting the no-objection certificate (NOC) from the competent authority as per allotment letter clause no-08 and to have made construction without the approval from the IDCO.

Moreover, the firm has been accused of not utilising the shed for the purpose as mentioned in the agreement. The third notice has been issued to Debendra Kumar Lath, proprietor of Konark Soap Product on Plot No-14/1 at Gole Bazaar in Sambalpur. The firm is accused of using the allotted land as a godown instead of establishing its plant. It has also utilised the plot for out-of-the-agreement purpose.