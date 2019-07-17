Rayagada: The National e-Governance Division under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Intel India have designed a national challenge – Ideate For India – seeking creative solutions using technology.

As part of the challenge, Ayush Biswal, son of Biswanath Biswal, who studies in Class IX in Lakshmipat Singhania Public School (LSPS) at Jaykaypur, submitted a solution to the traffic problem in India using technology.

Ayush who was selected from among top 10 students of Odisha took part in a four-day regional camp held in Kolkata beginning July 5, along with 90 others representing nine Eastern states.

Principal Pradipta Kishore Panigrahy who congratulated Ayush Biswal for his success said, “It’s a matter of great pride for the school that one of the students has been nominated to a prestigious training camp”. More students should come forward to participate in such events and contribute towards national growth and prosperity, he added.

PNN