Sambalpur: Sambalpur University has initiated the identification and demarcation of encroached land Friday.

The university has Record of Rights (RoR) over 670 acres of land – government land, Patta land and land belonging to the university most of which has been encroached by people for construction of buildings and even cultivation.

While the university has constructed most of the buildings on the existing campus, authorities concerned have recently initiated process to transfer the government land in the university name. However, a large area belonging to the university has been encroached by outsiders who have constructed buildings.

The university authorities raised the issue with the State Government and a meeting in this regard was held at Bhubaneswar.

Following which the process to identify the land started and a comprehensive report will be prepared after the land identification process is completed. The report will be submitted to the government following which steps would be taken to evict encroachers from the university.

An assistant engineer has been entrusted with the responsibility to give his report to the district administration in phases after which a final comprehensive report will be compiled and forwarded to the State government.

