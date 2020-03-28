Bhubaneswar: Even though the state government has vamped up measures to prevent community transmission of coronavirus after the state recorded its third positive case Thursday, the government has not been able to conclusively identify and quarantine the contacts of the third patient yet.

Fear of coronavirus spreading through social contact in the state remains high as several sources pointed out that the third COVID-19 patient came in contact with more than 200 people including his family members, relatives, co-passengers in a Delhi-Bhubaneswar flight and people in Assembly dispensary, capital hospital and Kar Clinic of Bhubaneswar.

The person also attended his office for three days after returning from Haryana. He met several persons, including his office staff as well.

Concerned over the grave risk, state government Friday warned that the third case may trigger community transmission as the patient and doctors treating him violated quarantine protocol putting lives of several people at risk.

Though the patient continues to have fever and cough, he is under treatment at a city-based hospital. His condition is said to be stable now. His wife, daughter and driver have also been put under home isolation.

Meanwhile, the other two infected people in the state are recovering well. They are taking meals given by the hospital administration.

The government, so far, has collected reports of 55 persons who came in direct contact with the first three persons. Out of these, 37 persons have been quarantined in the isolation rooms of two hospitals.

The government has formed 10 teams for identification of the contact history of the third positive case. Following identification, they will be put in isolation, a source in the government said.

PNN