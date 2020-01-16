Bhubaneswar: Mo Sarkar is a new movement in governance and administration and it wants to change the fundamental psychology of public servants that they are carrying since the time of British Raj, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said here, Thursday.

Launching Mo Sarkar initiative in Industries & MSME departments at Lok Seva Bhawan, Naveen said, “I believe; by now, every public servant is aware of the basic tenets of Mo Sarkar initiative. This is a new movement in governance and administration. It wants to change the fundamental psychology of public servants that they are carrying since time of British Raj. This ideological turn around in the sub-conscious is essential.”

As in market economy, Customer is the king; so is the citizen in a democratic system of governance, he told officers, adding, “We are here to serve them. Once this basic point becomes a conviction, other factors like professionalism, efficiency and transparency will follow suit.”

To ensure this, he asked every department to have a robust feedback mechanism so that efficiency in the mechanism will force necessary behavioural changes, if required.

Since October 2 last year, Mo Sarkar was first launched with inclusion of two departments—Home and Health. Till now, eight major departments have formally joined Mo Sarkar Initiative and all other departments are under intensive preparation to join the initiative.

The Industries and MSME twin departments have been under focus for a slew of initiatives including Make-in-Odisha. Both departments have already commissioned dedicated Mo Sarkar cells and held training sessions to sensitise officials.

Reiterating his government’s commitment for hassle-free services to prospective investors and existing industrial units in the state, Naveen said, “I would like our state to be known as the best in this matter, nationally and internationally. I wish this endeavour all success.”

5T Secretary VK Pandian interacted with the officials of two the departments on the objectives and implementation of Mo Sarkar and advised them to work for a modern state Odisha and themselves be the symbol of modernity in Odisha.

Among others, Minister Dibyashankar Mishra, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and CMD of Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) Sanjay Singh were present in the meeting.