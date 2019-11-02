Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is basing its awareness drive through intensive “Information, Education and Communication (IEC)” activities. With the “Mu Safaiwala” campaign in schools, this new intensive plan will be for all sections of citizens for a period of about 90 days, starting next week.

For execution of the plan a special committee has been formed to ensure quality and time-bound activities. School children, parents, resident welfare associations, bulk waste generators, shop keepers and vendors have been targeted in the plan. Keeping “Mu Safaiwala” and “Swachh Survekshyan 2020” in view, this plan has been approved for its grounding soon.

The themes chosen for the intensive awareness are on segregation of dry and wet waste, barrel composting, restricted use of plastic, use of public toilets, micro composting centre and citizen participation and use of cloth/ reusable bags.

BMC will take up intensive three-month-long awareness campaign for behaviour change of the citizens by using 1,000 signage across the city, mini hoardings in each ward, 100 short films in each cinema hall, radio jingles for better sanitation practices, roping in schools to reach out to all families and using street plays or flash mob.

The activities will also include 377 Anganwadi centers, all health centers, 192 schools, all vending zones and other important public foot-fall areas.