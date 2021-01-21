Brooms are used to keep the house clean. Keeping the house clean increases its purity and according to ‘Vastu Shastra’, opens up the possibility of incoming wealth.

Many ‘Vastu’ defects are removed from the house by proper use of the broom. That is why the worship of broom is also prevalent in many cultures.

Use of broom in the mornings has a positive effect on the ‘Vastu’ of the house. According to some beliefs, one should not clean the house after sunset as Goddess Lakshmi gets upset, inviting poverty into the house.

Also, never keep the broom in an open space. Do not keep it standing. If the broom is kept in an open space, then Goddess finds it difficult to stay in that home. The broom should always be kept in a clean and hidden place.

Keeping the broom standing creates quarrel in the house. Also keep in mind that the broom should be in good condition. Tie them properly.

Many ancient beliefs state that sweeping in the evening is not good. It is necessary to illuminate the house using good quality lights.