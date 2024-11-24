Rourkela: The Indira Gandhi Park Zoo of SAIL’s Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has welcomed two new residents — a male and a female leopard. The big cats were relocated from the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Pune, Maharashtra, as part of a Central Zoo Authority-approved exchange programme November 21. The transfer was supervised by Dr Avijit Biswas, DGM (Horticulture) and in-charge of the Zoo Development Project, and his team at IG Park Zoo.

In exchange for the leopards, the zoo contributed one male and three female four-horned antelopes. The leopards were transported over 1,700 kilometres in a specially equipped truck to ensure their safety and comfort. The male leopard is about 8 years old, while the female is around 7. Both animals have been fitted with transponders for identification and monitoring. Upon arrival, the leopards were placed in quarantine for a 21-day observation period, following which they will be available for public viewing. According to the zoo officials, the leopards are adjusting well to their new environment and are eating their regular diet.

Currently, housed in the leopard enclosure under constant observation, they are reported to be in good health. The Indira Gandhi Park Zoo, the second-largest zoological park in Odisha, is home to 251 animals and birds, including recent additions of two bears and a newborn Nilgai. Known for its successful breeding programmes, the zoo actively participates in animal exchanges to enrich its biodiversity and offer new attractions to visitors. As part of ongoing improvements, the zoo has recently renovated its musical fountain and launched a laser show at Indira Gandhi Park. This initiative is part of a series of steps aimed at enhancing the quality of life and recreational opportunities for the residents of the Steel City.