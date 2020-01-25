Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar centre of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) launched three academic programmes for January 2020 admission session, officials at the Regional centre here said Friday. The three new programmes are: MA in Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC), Bachelor in Business Administration BBA and PG Diploma in Computer Application (PGDCA). Admission for the new and other programmes can be conducted online (www.ignou.ac.in).

The last date for submission of online application is January 31, 2020. For further information students must visit the above mentioned website. Regional director of IGNOU Regional Centre SK Tripathy said that no fee will be charged from SC/ST learners for taking admission in undergraduate programmes, diploma and certificate programme.

There is also a fee waiver for the jail inmates who are enrolling in IGNOU programme. Tripathy also siad that the 33rd Convocation ceremony of IGNOU will be held February 17, 2020