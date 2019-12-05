Kendrapara: A former IIC of Mahakalapada police station, Shyamaghan Behera, surrendered before the sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM) here Tuesday.

Behera was suspended after the death of an accused, Abinash Paital alias Musha, in police custody. Behera remained elusive after a murder case was registered against him.

He surrendered in the court of SDJM Digbijaya Das on the direction of Orissa High Court. The SDJM rejected his bail plea following which he moved the court of sessions judge Basudev Panda. The judge rejected his bail plea and remanded him to jail custody, said SDJM court APP Niranjan Bal.

Behera is the prime accused in Musha’s custodial death case, said the sources. Musha was arrested on charge of stealing a mobile phone and brought to custody August 25, 2018 by Mahakalapada police. Musha was found dead in the custody the next morning.

Angered over the death, several villagers held up traffic at Balana Chhak on Jamboo-Marshaghai Road. But the cops informed the villagers that Mushas had committed suicide.

PNN