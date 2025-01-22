Bhubaneswar: An emergency meeting was held Tuesday at the Commissioner of Police’s office, chaired by Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh, to review crime trends and the law-and-order situation in Bhubaneswar. The meeting, attended by Additional Commissioner Umashankar Dash and senior officers, focused on enhancing policing effectiveness. Commissioner Singh emphasised that all police station In-charges (IICs) must take a leading role in ensuring active patrolling, blocking, and thorough checking in their respective areas. He stressed the importance of visible policing at key locations and prompt local police responses to incidents. Singh also directed that motor vehicle checks be carried out stringently and traffic regulations strictly enforced. The Commissioner highlighted the need for quick reporting of potential incidents to ensure better supervision and investigation.

He stressed the importance of handling offences against women with urgency, regardless of their scale, and addressing ragging cases in educational institutions without delay. Singh also called for intensified drives against drug trafficking. Any drug-related detections should be thoroughly investigated to trace procurement sources and identify key individuals involved.

Additionally, betel shops and other suspect locations should be verified. Dash emphasised the importance of maintaining records such as OCPO and Hazira monitoring, as well as tracking individuals recently released on bail. He urged immediate submission of spot visit reports to ensure proper monitoring and investigation of criminals. The Commissioner assured that these measures would be strictly enforced to enhance public safety.