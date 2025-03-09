Mumbai: Actor Jitendra Kumar, who is known for his work in the hit streaming show ‘Panchayat’, has spoken up about the fourth season, and the ongoing edition of IIFA being held on his home turf of Rajasthan.

The actor, who was dressed in a black tuxedo suit, spoke with the media at the Green carpet of IIFA 2025.

He told the media, “I’m very excited. I would like to congratulate the IIFA team for completing 25 years. It’s great to see IIFA recognising the digital content and artists on digital medium with IIFA Digital Awards”.

He further mentioned, “It feels even great to see the IIFA being held in Rajasthan, a state which I belong to. All the stars and film artists will get a lot of love from the audience, this I can vouch for, the people of Jaipur are gems”.

Sharing an update on season four of ‘Panchayat’, the actor said, “The work on season four of ‘Panchayat’ is underway, and the show will hopefully release soon”.

The cameras started rolling on the fourth season of the fan-favourite streaming series in ‘October’ last year. The makers of the show took to Instagram, and shared pictures from the shoot of the series.

The series stars Jitendra Kumar in the lead as the endearing Sachiv ji, alongside the exceptional ensemble cast including Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha in pivotal roles.

‘Panchayat’ is a heart-warming comedy drama set against the backdrop of rural India. It is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra with the script written by Chandan Kumar. The show follows the life of Abhishek (played by Jitendra Kumar) who is appointed as the Secretary of Gram Panchayat in Phulera village.

Disgruntled by the village life, Abhishek starts to prepare for competitive exams while staying inside the Panchayat office. During his journey, Abhishek becomes close friends with the Pradhan-Pati (essayed by Raghubir Yadav), village Pradhan (essayed by Neena Gupta), Prahlad cha (Faisal Malik) and Vikas, Office Assistant of Gram Panchayat (played by Chandan Roy).

The new season will drop on Prime Video.

