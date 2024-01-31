Bhubaneswar: In a move to establish a significant nexus amongst academia, industry, and government organisation, IIIT Bhubaneswar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) here Tuesday. The collaboration between IIIT-Bhubaneswar and BIS will aim for fruitful growth and mutual development through new research initiatives in the areas of standardisation, conformity assessment, and quality processes.

The partnership will explore the introduction of short-term education programmes and the improvement of infrastructure and laboratory facilities to boost wider research, teaching, and education in the fields related to standardisation. IIIT Bhubaneswar director Ashish Ghosh and BIS Bhubaneswar branch director AK Purohit were present for the signature ceremony while BIS Scientist- G and Deputy Director General, Eastern Region Dibyendu Chakrabarti joined the occasion in online mode. Speaking on this occasion, Chakrabarti underscored the increasing need for such collaborations to create awareness and interest in these topics. He also cited examples of their erstwhile collaborations with IIT Roorkee and IIT Kharagpur. Ghosh highlighted the fresh perspective that young students can bring to these research areas and thereby bolster the process of knowledge production. The MoU signals a momentous partnership poised to make meaningful contributions to both academia as well as the society-at-large, he said.