Bhubaneswar: The Odisha vigilance sleuths Friday apprehended an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) for accepting a bribe of Rs. 50,000 from a contractor.

Vigilance sources said Rabindra Patra, the Assistant Executive Engineer of RWS & S, Jharsuguda, was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a contractor for facilitating the release of his pending bills related to works executed by him.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from the accused engineer and seized.

Following the successful trap, simultaneous searches are carried out by the Vigilance at four locations of Patra, from a disproportionate assets angle.

A case under section 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered against the engineer and the investigation is in progress against accused Patra, Vigilance source said.

