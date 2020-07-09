Kolkata: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has announced it will start the academic year in the online mode from August. Starting August 2020, new as well as returning students of the flagship MBA programme will attend classes digitally. The IIM Calcutta students will learn online from the safety of their homes. This information was given by the premier institute in a statement, Thursday.

Official statement

“As we reopen in the online mode, it is equally important that we sustain our academic rigour. We should also preserve our unique teaching and learning experience,” director of IIM Calcutta, Prof Anju Seth said.

More such digital initiatives are in the pipeline, the statement informed. On-campus activities were suspended throughout the lockdown period, it added.

The previous academic term ended abruptly in March and students went home when the lockdown was announced. Steps were taken to conduct the remaining classes using web conferencing tools, the statement added.

Joint initiative

The online classes will be conducted through ‘iPearl.ai’, a digital learning platform of a firm, ‘TalentSprint’.

“We are delighted that IIM Calcutta has chosen to deploy ‘iPearl.ai’, our digital learning platform. It is known for its seamless user experience and real-world like interactions between faculty members and students. The opportunity to assist IIM Calcutta with digital enablement of their prestigious MBA programme is a great honour. Almost 100 faculty and more than 1,000 students will be involved in the programme. We will strive hard to make this a smooth and rewarding experience,” TalentSprint CEO and co-founder, Santanu Paul said.

PTI