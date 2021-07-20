Bhubaneswar/Sambalpur: Continuing its streak of high gender diversity, the IIM Sambalpur welcomed their MBA class for the 2021-23 academic year via a virtual inauguration programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, said, “The vision of IIM Sambalpur is to ‘Nurture responsible leaders with entrepreneurial mind set’, and we operate around our thee core values: innovation, inclusiveness and integrity.

“Our inclusiveness and value propositions are evident from the fact that we became the first IIM in 2019 with highest gender inclusive diversity of 49% female students in MBA, 44% in 2020 and 48% in 2021. As a result, every other IIM s started following our inclusive policy and now we are happy to see that this has become the trend in all other institutes,” said Jaiswal.

“Another evidence of our inclusiveness value propositions is that we have signed MOUs with MSME, Government of India, and India SME Forum to develop small businesses and start-ups in smaller towns to make business more inclusive and not keep it confined to big companies in big towns.”

“This year we have 48% girls in a batch of 169 students for MBA 2021-23 academic year from more than 22 different states in India. Sixty-seven per cent of the candidates are from engineering background and 65% students have prior working experience.”