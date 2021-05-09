Bhubaneswar: The IIM-Sambalpur Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the district administration to tackle the unprecedented crisis created by the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the area. The MoU was signed in the presence of IIM-Sambalpur Director Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal and district Collector Subham Saxena.

A release issued by the institution said, “India is currently undergoing unparalleled circumstances that have not been witnessed before for generations.” The brutal second wave of the pandemic has left the country crippling and the healthcare system overwhelmed, it added. With over 37 lakh active Covid-19 cases, the country needs immediate solutions to address the crisis.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Mahadeo said, “While the government is doing its very best to mitigate the catastrophe, it is also important for all of us to offer solutions and assist the government in its endeavour. We believe we can offer a scientific approach in areas such as supply chain, logistics, operations, modelling and manpower management. IIM Sambalpur has created task forces with our faculty and experts on efficient management of health infrastructure supply chain such as hospital beds, doctors, oxygen, medicine and effective Citizen Engagement-Social Communication in the district to begin with and to be rolled out nationwide based on its success.”

The MoU signed with the district Collector’s office will focus on areas such as ensuring effective citizen engagement and efficient health infrastructure supply chain management to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, enabling research and solution frameworks for governance such as impact evaluation and creating new class of applications and solutions that focus on optimising the delivery of government services in identified areas.”

The technical areas of collaboration include areas like development of tourism in and around Sambalpur, public health, handloom and handicraft development, Mission Shakti, indigenous knowledge documentation among others.

PNN