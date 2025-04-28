New Delhi: India’s industrial production growth marginally accelerated to 3 per cent in March 2025 from 2.7 per cent in February, according to official data released Monday.

However, on an annual basis, the growth in March was down from 5.5 per cent in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal, mainly due to poor performance of the manufacturing, mining and power sectors.

The government also revised downward the industrial growth figure to 2.7 per cent for February 2025 from the provisional estimate of 2.9 per cent released earlier this month.

The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), rose by 5.5 per cent in March 2024, the data showed.

The data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) also showed that the manufacturing sector’s output growth slightly decelerated to 3 per cent in March 2025 from 5.9 per cent in the year-ago month.

Mining production growth dipped to 0.4 per cent from 1.3 per cent growth a year ago.

Power output also slowed to 6.3 per cent in March 2025 against 8.6 per cent in the year-ago period.

In the fiscal 2024-25, the IIP grew 4 per cent, down from 5.9 per cent recorded a year ago.

