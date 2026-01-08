Bhubaneswar: AIIMS Delhi, in collaboration with IIT-Bhubaneswar Research and Entrepreneurship Park (IIT-Bhubaneswar REP), has launched a major health-education initiative to advance mental health care and medical training in India.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two institutions will jointly implement two pioneering projects aimed at strengthening the skills and well-being of healthcare professionals.

The first initiative, AASHA–HOPE (Manasa Santulan), will focus on training postgraduate doctors in mental health through advanced and AI-driven habit-building tools.

The second project, ‘Everyday Hero – Gamification of Training for Healthcare Workers’, will use gamification techniques to make medical training more engaging, practical, and outcome-oriented.