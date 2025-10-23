Chennai: Top music director Ilayaraaja has submitted before the Madras High Court that two more of his compositions have been used in a latest Tamil movie without his approval.

The musician’s counsel on Wednesday made the submission before a single bench which was hearing Ilayaraaja’s plea against three music companies, including Sony Music Entertainment India Private Limited, against the ‘unauthorised’ use of his songs.

His counsel said two songs of the music director have been used in the latest Tamil hit, Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer ‘Dude.’

The judge directed the petitioner to file a separate plea on the matter.

Earlier, Sony Music submitted its revenue generated from Ilayaraaja’s songs in a sealed cover and told the bench that the Supreme Court has sought the musician’s response on the company’s plea to transfer the copyright related case from the Bombay High Court to the Madras HC. The judge did not accept the sealed cover since a related matter was pending in the apex Court.

The court posted the next hearing of the case to November 19.