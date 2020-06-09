Mumbai: Actress Ileana D’Cruz has shared a “ded-fie” of herself, flaunting her post workout glow on social media. Ileana shared the image on Instagram Stories. In the image, she is seen sporting a purple top and completed her look with plaited hair.

“Sweaty post workout ded-fie,” she wrote on the image.

She shared a boomerang video, where she is seen lying on a yoga mat and looking at the camera above her.

On the image, she wrote: “Best part of my ugly unattractive workout.”

Ileana, a fitness enthusiast, keeps sharing videos and photographs of daily workouts.

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgn’s production “The Big Bull”, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992.

“The Big Bull” is slated to hit theatres October 23.