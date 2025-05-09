New Delhi: Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, Karnataka Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan made a bold statement Friday, declaring his willingness to sacrifice his life for the country.

Speaking to ANI, Khan said, “I am ready to sacrifice myself for the country. If the central government and the Prime Minister permit, I will go to Pakistan as a sui*cide bomber… We Indian Muslims have nothing to do with Pakistan, we hate it.”

The minister’s remarks come as Indian armed forces continue to retaliate against Pakistani attacks along the Line of Control and the international border. On Thursday, Pakistan launched drones and missiles targeting 15 major Indian cities. However, India’s air defence systems intercepted and destroyed the incoming threats before they could cause damage.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level meeting at South Block to assess the nation’s security preparedness in the wake of the thwarted strikes.