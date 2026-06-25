Chennai: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has confirmed that she is expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru, saying she will soon take a break from acting.

Samantha Wednesday celebrated the success of her new movie Maa Inti Bangaaram, an action drama from filmmaker Nandini Reddy. The movie, which released last week, has received unanimous praise from the critics and earned over Rs 50 crores at the global box office.

“After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that, I’ll be back with another film for my fans,” Samantha told reporters.

Her announcement put an end to days of speculation about her pregnancy after some social media users claimed she appeared to have a baby bump during the film’s promotional events.

The actor married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in December 2025 in an intimate ceremony at Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021, while Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De.

At the event, Samantha also reflected on relationships, saying they require equal effort from both partners.

“Sometimes relationships are complicated, and it is not always in your control. It takes two people to make a relationship work. The first, most important thing for a woman to do is to have confidence in herself, to be complete as a person. Then you will find the right person.

“If you look for someone else to complete you and feel incomplete while waiting for that person, mistakes will happen because there will be more expectations from the other person. That is not right. Be complete first and then get into a relationship. That usually works out,” she said.

Maa Inti Bangaaram marks Samantha’s reunion with the filmmaker after their 2019 hit Oh! Baby. The screenplay is written by Raj Nidimoru and Vasanth Maringanti.

The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami Tadimalla, Sreemukhi, Manjusha and Srinivas Gavireddy in pivotal roles.