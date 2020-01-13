Jaleswar: Throwing caution to the wind, animal traffickers are on a regular basis transporting animals like sheep, goats and cattle in autos and trucks to other states through Balasore.

If these traffickers manage to transport cattle with impunity, it is only because of the administration. Had it been carrying out regular check-ups, imposing fines and taking action against the traffickers, the picture would have been different altogether, some local people alleged.

Even if these vehicles where animals can be seen packed like sardines, blatantly violating the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 and Transportation of Animals Act 1978, are plying on National Highway-60 and State Highway-57 and that is during day hours too, no action is being taken against these animal traffickers.

“While they are being transported, they are usually kept one on top of another, little care being given to the pain they undergo during the entire journey,” alleged some animal lovers.

Similarly, cattle are being transported to Bangladesh and West Bengal in trailers. To carry cattle, these trailers are generally specially designed and have two decks to carry 70 to 80 ones in place of ten.

A pick-up van carrying goats and sheep in a way amounting to cruelty was sighted on National Highway-60 Saturday. Similarly, seven cattle died here on National Highway-60 three days ago when they were being transported to other states. According to animal lovers, the drivers are least concerned about the pain the animals are being subjected to during transportation. And if some of them die, they get rid of them simply by throwing them at the road side.

These animal lovers and local residents urged the administration to take steps to curb this illegal and inhuman transportation of animals by imposing punishment.

