Jajpur: Illegal blasting for stone mining by some leaseholders and black stone traders in Dharmasala tehsil of Jajpur district has posed serious threat to life and properties of local residents. Sources said illegal mining activities have gone from bad to worse in Dharmasala tehsil despite directives from the Director General of Mines Safety (DGMS) and the state mining department. Numerous leaseholders and black stone traders have been accused of extensive blasting, leading to life-threatening consequences for local residents. Villagers’ protests against large-scale blasting at mines numbered 34/2020-21 and 36/2020-21 on Aruha hill, where over 10 feet deep pits were dug without safety precautions, Monday are cases in this point. Residents of Muraripur, Aruha, Jogada, Khunta, Thanuwal, Guarang, and Kantamalia villages have accused mine operators of carrying out illegal activities without appointing mines manager and ensuring necessary safety measures. The issue extends beyond these villages. Reports indicate that approximately 50 unauthorised mines in Dharmasala tehsil operate day and night without leases, despite repeated calls for intervention and drawing the attention of the state Revenue minister.

Even after Revenue officials and Dharmasala legislator raising the matter with authorities, little action has been taken to curb these operations. The MLA has urged the authorities to grant lease to the non-leased quarries but in vain. According to the district Minor Minerals department, there are 84 black stone mines in Dharmasala tehsil, of which only 22 have received clearance for mining with e-transit passes. Nine mines have been shut down as they fall within protected forest areas. Additionally, one mine is under scrutiny due to landslide risks, while 25 others are embroiled in court cases. Nine mines are undergoing legal evaluation, and 17 remain non-operational for various reasons.

Local residents continue to demand immediate enforcement of mining regulations to protect lives, livelihoods, and the environment in the region. Despite approval for the use of one machine and two compressors in the leased mines, as many as 20 excavators and 18 compressors are operating in the mining areas of Aruha hill.

Regular blasting has led to tremors in these villages with houses and various infrastructures developing cracks. Rampant blasting has also raised suspicions over black stone looting significantly exceeding government-approved limits. Notably, public interest litigations (PILs) calling for legal actions have previously been filed against individuals such as leaseholders Manoj Samal and Sarat Jena, who are accused of violating regulations.

However, they have continued with illegal mining and blasting with impunity. Although qualified black stone mines have remained closed for the past 10 months, owners of operational mines are allegedly charging exorbitant prices, with boulder rates jumping from Rs 250 per tonne to Rs 500. This has made home construction and infrastructure development increasingly difficult for lower and middle-income groups.

In November, MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahu wrote to the state ministers of Commerce and Transportation as well as Steel, and Mines, urging immediate corrective actions. He demanded to prepare action plan as per norms and make the non-operational mines operational. However, reports suggest that certain officials and black stone operators are profiting from illegal activities, leading to allegations that mining leases are not being granted lawfully. This has reportedly resulted in significant revenue losses for the government. There are indications that people are preparing for large-scale protests against illegal black stone mining in the coming days. When contacted, Jajpur’s Deputy Director of Mines, Jayaprakash Nayak, stated that necessary action will be taken regarding allegations of illegal blasting after conducting a proper investigation. Additionally, plans are underway to lease 20 to 22 mines in accordance with the law by February. Efforts are being made by the department to curb illegal extraction through raids and appropriate measures, he added.