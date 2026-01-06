Jharsuguda: Allegations of large-scale violation of government norms have surfaced at the Samaleswari Open Cast Project under MCL’s Ib Valley area in Brajarajnagar, raising concerns over safety, revenue loss and regulatory enforcement.

Sources alleged that mine authorities yielded to pressure from a private transport company and allowed illegal coal overloading despite a clear ban.

Several private transporters and societies, including Nirupama Mining Transporting Pvt. Ltd., Shiv Shakti Society, Jai Ambe Road Lines and Maa Kali Movers, are engaged in coal transportation at the project.

Among them, Nirupama Transport is accused of openly flouting overloading norms.

Coal overloading is a punishable offence as it causes spillage, environmental pollution, damage to public roads and loss of government revenue.

It also facilitates illegal diversion and black marketing of coal.

Overloading is strictly prohibited in mining areas. Sources said the Director General of Mines Safety (DGMS) held a meeting last Monday at the Ib Valley GM Complex in Brajarajnagar and issued strict instructions to prevent overloading.

However, when coal loading was carried out strictly as per norms Sunday morning, Nirupama Transport allegedly withdrew its vehicles, disrupting transportation till noon.

Project authorities were allegedly compelled to allow overloading to resume operations.

Other transporters reportedly continued work in compliance with rules. Nirupama Transport HR head Prabhat declined to comment.

Project Manager Shatrughan Sahu could not be reached, while Project Officer Kanheya Mishra said he was out of station and unaware of the developments.

District Transport Officer Pramaya Kumar Mishra said overloading is illegal and assured an inquiry and strict action if violations are found.