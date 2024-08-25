Mahakalapara: In an alarming development, illegal country liquor joints have mushroomed in the coastal areas of Kendrapara district. This acquires importance in the wake of two deaths due to consumption of spurious hooch in Chikiti area of Ganjam district.

Production and sale of illegally manufactured country liquor and adulterated foreign liquor have increased in this block located on the coastline of Kendrapara district. Moreover, youths are being engaged to fast pace this business, while poor people living in rural areas are the worst affected and facing potential life risk. Observers said poor people, mostly daily wagers, visit these country liquor outlets in the evening and spend their day’s earnings in consuming alcohol. This seriously deteriorates their health and affects their family members as they continue to remain impoverished.

The business has mostly spread in Nanjura, Jambu, Suniti, Babar Bazar, Baulakani, Ramnagar, Kharinasi, Petchella, Barkandha, Teragaon, Jadupur, Nilachal Bazar, Tikhiri, Badakula, Karanj, Alailo, Ortaghata, Ostarhata, Bijaynagar as well as in areas under Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in this block. Country liquor prepared by mixing a wild root ‘Bakhra’ with fermented rice brew is easily available at `20 to `30 per packet.

After preparation, country liquor is packed and sealed into polythene pouches and then in cartons and large plastic jars. Later, those are transported outside to Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Cuttack, Bhadrak and Balasore districts in late night. A country liquor trader requesting anonymity said that their business has flourished due to tacit support of Excise and police officials. They allow them to operate their business in exchange of kickbacks, he added.

On the other hand, the state Excise department has started showing promptitude and launched a crackdown on illegal country liquor joints following death of two persons after consuming spurious country liquor under Chikiti block in Ganjam district. Moreover, a sharp increase in illegal country and foreign liquor business has disrupted normal life giving way to worsening law and order in the area. It has also led to an increase in road accidents and frequent quarrels among the households. Moreover, there has been an increase in kidney and liver related diseases among the youths due to excessive consumption.

When contacted, Excise Superintendent Biplab Mandal said the state government has imposed restriction on preparation of country liquor. He said that the department is ready to launch a crackdown on receiving complaints and will not hesitate in taking action against the persons involved in this business.

PNN