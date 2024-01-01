Kendrapara: The future does not appear encouraging for rare Olive Ridley turtles as fishermen and trawlers continue to intrude into the prohibited zone of Gahirmatha marine sanctuary at Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district. This is happening on a daily basis despite a ban on fishing in the area, sources said Sunday.

The Forest Department has imposed a fishing ban in the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary and declared it a prohibited zone from November 2023 to May 2024. However, the restriction appears to be only in name as rules are flouted with impunity. Locals pointed out that other than announcing the ban, no measures have been taken by the Forest Department to implement it properly.

Sources also pointed out that the number of arrests proves how slack the Forest Department is. A total of 175 fishermen have been arrested and 22 fishing trawlers have been seized in the last two months. Most of the fishermen are from neighbouring Balasore and Bhadrak districts. However, the number of fishermen who continue to tread in the banned sanctuary far exceeds the number who have been arrested.

Meanwhile, some of the fishermen alleged that the Forest Department is adopting repressive measures. They said that many fishermen with their trawlers inside the prohibited zone are being let off. On the other hand, fishermen working outside the prohibited zone are being penalised.

Locals alleged that some unscrupulous Forest Department personnel are working in tandem with fishermen from other districts. They said that Forest staff are cracking down on local fishermen and arresting them even if they are fishing outside the prohibited zone.

Observers pointed out that the entry of fishing trawlers in the prohibited zone will result in a decline in breeding of the rare turtles. Environmentalists have also expressed concern over the development. They said that fishing in the prohibited zone will lead to loss of lives of the rare turtles.

The Gahirmatha marine sanctuary adjoining Bhitarkanika under Rajnagar block is spread over 1,435 square kilometres. The marine sanctuary is known as the nursery of the Olive Ridley turtles as they visit the area in large numbers to lay eggs every year. Usually, the turtles start arriving in the sanctuary from November onwards and leave in May. It is the main reason why Gahirmatha is declared as a prohibited zone for this period.

When contacted, ranger Pradosh Moharana rejected the charges. He warned that stringent action will be taken against any fishermen or trawlers found in the prohibited zone.

